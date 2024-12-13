Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann knows you're tired of remakes and remasters, but anyway, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PC next year

After numerous The Last of Us-shaped remasters over the years, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says he's very aware you're keen for something new in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Before that, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is journeying to PC next year.

"We're all thrilled to bring The Last of Us Part 2 to the PC audience, including all the great new features we added in the Remastered version for PS5," game director Matthew Gallant says.

"We hope players enjoy the captivating story, rich combat mechanics, extensive behind-the-scenes commentary, and test their skills in the roguelike mode No Return. We're working hard to ensure that the game feels great on this new platform, and has the high performance and robust features that PC players expect."

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered lands on your personal computer on April 3, 2025. The launch will make Naughty Dog's beloved franchise more widely available than ever, which is neat, though I imagine it is what's beyond that has fans more excited.

Since The Last of Us was released in 2013, we've seen the post-apocalyptic adventure remastered in 2014 before a bigger overhaul landed with The Last of Us Part 1 in 2022. During that time, we also saw a new release in 2020's The Last of Us Part 2 that was then remastered four years later. We also got Uncharted 4 and a smattering of DLC for both series over the past 10 years, but a theme of remakes and remasters certainly took hold among fans.

All of that to say, when Naughty Dog appeared at The Game Awards 2024 with a trailer for something new in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, fans were excited to see something new from the studio that wasn't a remaster of something we've experienced not too long ago.

The feeling among Naughty Dog fans is something Neil Druckmann is keenly aware of, telling the NY Times (paywalled) that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was a difficult secret to keep.

"It's really hard to work on these things in secret and silence for so many years," he says, "and then to see our fans go on social media and say, 'Enough with the remasters and remakes! Where are your new games and new I.P.s?'"

Then, with a sense of relief I imagine, he says, "We are finally starting to lift the curtain on this thing."

Naughty Dog hasn't offered a release date yet, but the sci-fi game has been in the works since 2020 and is being built with the PS5 in mind. After many moons, I imagine fans are simply glad the studio is "finally starting to lift the curtain on this thing."

