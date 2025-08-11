Oblivion Remastered player chooses peace, beating the RPG "without assaulting any innocents or stealing anything" despite one quest almost ruining the whole thing

Now that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has been available for a few months, fans have found all sorts of creative ways to enjoy Bethesda Game Studios' remake – including via entirely peaceful runs, apparently.

Reddit user "ecolune" is one such player, opting to take a lawful good approach to the RPG in their first-ever go at it. They share as much in a recent online thread, explaining how they "finished [the] Oblivion main story for the first time, without assaulting any innocents or stealing anything apart from one item required to be stolen in the main story quest." Attached to their post is a clip showing off the details of their run.

"Onto bigger things, I suppose," concludes ecolune. "This hero lives on." Their video shows zero days jailed, trespasses, assaults, murders, horses stolen, and other fun statistics – but it also reveals that their run wasn't entirely seamless. The "one item required to be stolen in the main story quest" is highlighted, too, with an earlier post from ecolune seeing the player trying to figure out how to "take the Mysterium Xarxes without it being counted as stealing."

Despite having "killed everyone in the room" – which is fine, "so long as it doesn't show on my stats screen" – ecolune was ultimately unable to complete their run without technically stealing, even though they were "hoping to complete the game with zero stolen items in my log." I'd personally argue that, amid all their other stellar stats, the one "stolen" item doesn't count against them. It takes a serious level of commitment, after all.

One commenter points this out, telling ecolune that they "missed out on so much" by doing a peaceful run of Oblivion Remastered's main story. Another reply sees someone calling them a "proper white knight," while elsewhere, a fellow fan jokes that they "always steal" and are currently "playing through the remastered version as a vampire Dunmer, robbing houses and feeding on the sleeping home owners" – the proper Elder Scrolls experience, if you ask me.

Who knows what shenanigans other players will get into in the future… Between threatening the Imperial Guards for their armor and killing "the entirety of the Mythic Dawn cult," the community has already achieved plenty.



