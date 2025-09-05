Subnautica 2 takes the crown on Steam's Top Wishlists chart after Hollow Knight Silksong finally releases, despite its $250 million lawsuit

Hollow Knight Silksong is finally here, and it's doing bonkers business. The Metroidvania's Steam launch is already in the Top 20 of all time and it even broke multiple console storefronts almost immediately, but that's not too surprising considering it was Steam's most-wishlisted game on-and-off for literally years. Now, another long-awaited, similarly mysterious sequel to an indie sleeper hit wears the crown: Subnautica 2.

Steam's 'Top Wishlist' chart lists well over 3,000 upcoming games based on how many people have gone to their store pages and clicked on that little wishlist button, which subsequently means you get notifications whenever that game gets a demo or finally comes out.

Now that Silksong's out of the way, Subnautica 2 is on top. On one hand, it's no surprise since the original survival game about surviving an alien ocean swarming with skin-tingling underwater moans is beloved. On the other hand, it's interesting to see that the recent legal drama surrounding Subnautica 2 hasn't drowned out any of the hype.

Long story short, the game's three main leads are all suing publisher and rights holder Krafton for allegedly sabotaging Subnautica 2's early access launch, all to avoid paying a promised $250 million bonus. Krafton denies the claims, accuses the former leadership of neglecting the game's development, and even says some of the trio were secretly downloading "massive amounts of confidential information." While some fans called for a boycott, it seems the situation hasn't escalated to the point of inspiring people to remove their wishlist en masse.

Elsewhere on the list is your usual suspects: Valve's Deadlock, looter shooter mammoth Borderlands 4, EA's Battlefield 6, the next game from the No Man's Sky folks called Light No Fire, two viral extraction shooters in the form of Arc Raiders and Arena Breakout Infinite, Dying Light: The Beast, roguelike follow-up Slay the Spire 2, and Ark 2.

