Slay the Spire 2 is another roguelike juggernaut as the deckbuilder reaches one million Steam wishlists, even before debuting gameplay

Slay the Spire 2 debuted a first look at its card-battling roguelike gameplay at The Game Awards 2024, but the deckbuilding smash hit didn't actually need a spotlight at the stage - it amassed over a million wishlists even before the show started.

Developer Mega-Crit celebrated the news in its most recent blog, posted two days before the awards show aired. "We recently topped 1 million wishlists on Steam and it's maddening to see so much faith in the sequel and us as a company," it wrote. "The only way for us to thank you is to do our best every day and make a good video game so that's what we'll keep doing next year. It's truly a privilege for us to be independent game developers and I'd like to keep saying, 'I make video games for a living.'"

Slay the Spire 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

According to SteamDB, Slay the Spire 2 is the 13th most wated game on the digital storefront, beating out the heavyweight likes of Borderlands 4, Subnautica 2, and Avowed - and we've only just seen what the new Spire looks like in action.

The feat isn't really too surprising, in all honesty. Mega-Crit have been pretty vocal about the fact that Slay the Spire 2 is only happening because fans went "the extra mile" for the first game. "It sounds corny, but the extra mile many of you went to report issues, translate content/announcements, create long video essays, make excellent (lol) tier lists, and draw goofy or gorgeous fan art is the reason we're doing it all again," it said at the time.

Slay the Spire 2 should start its early access climb on Steam sometime in 2025.

Check out some other upcoming indie games to not miss a single release.