Palworld publishing director teases something "you might just like" is coming soon, but for now "Palworld posting" is on pause until they beat Silksong

Palworld's been a little quieter than usual lately, but the reason why is more relatable than you might imagine: Pocketpair's community lead has been webbed up in Hollow Knight Silksong and won't resume regular "Palworld posting" until they beat the long-awaited sequel.

Pocketpair's communications manager and publishing lead, John 'Bucky' Buckley, recently jumped onto social media to alert folks that, like half the gaming population, they're also knee-deep in Skong Land and will "probably clear Silksong by the weekend."

Once Buckley rolls credits on the game, "then Palworld posting will resume" as normal and we may even get something more exciting than regular social content. "And gamers, there will be some Palworld posting I think you might just like," Buckley teased.

"Everyone’s just so excited to share news around TGS I guess," the community lead said in a follow-up tweet responding to a comment about Nintendo's new patents that could affect Pokemon-likes everywhere. The implication is that whatever's on the horizon may be announced later this very month as Tokyo Game Show 2025 runs from September 25th to the 28th.

As for what's next in the still rapidly evolving monster-tamer - well, anything's possible as Palworld's recent Terraria collaboration came alongside a gigantic update that also added fishing, a friendship mechanic, and the ability to "sleep together with your pals," because that was apparently a much-requested feature (and, yes, I'm side-eyeing all you pal arounders.)

Palworld suddenly has Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam after Valve introduces language-based scoring: "As always, we're so incredibly grateful."