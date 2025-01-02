Minecraft experts dedicate 3 years to building Breath of the Wild's entire open-world map out of blocks: "I put everything else aside"

YouTuber and Minecraft architect Grazzy recently finished building Breath of the Wild's entire, surreal open-world map in the sandbox game after three years of toiling.

"I'd put this idea off for so long because of one simple reason: it's impossible," Grazzy says in a recent video explaining how he brought Nintendo's wistful cel-shaded world to the land of cubes. "Replicating every patch of ruins, every settlement, every Guardian – that would be hard enough on its own, but how would I even replicate the terrain of Hyrule itself?"

With help, it turns out. Grazzy used the open source Minecraft map editor WorldPainter , which allows users to sculpt and draw detailed landscapes, to convert a map of Hyrule to stacks of Minecraft blocks.

From there, Grazzy and a tiny group of Minecraft friends dedicated over 2,000 hours to shading, terraforming, and birthing many trees.

"One of the most tedious tasks at the [beginning of the project] was placing in all of the trees," Grazzy says in his YouTube video. "I was literally placing every tree one at a time."

By 2024, Grazzy's map was appropriately full of forests and flying dragons, and he became more determined to complete it.

"Being so close to the end," he says, "I was more motivated than I ever had been. My schedule was cleared, and I put everything else aside to solely focus on finishing this project."

The result of all this brain-melting work is what turned out to be a spectacular Breath of the Wild replica. You can now download the miraculous map for free, and Grazzy notes on Twitter that it can be played in Survival mode.