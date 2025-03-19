After a year of trying, Zelda: Majora's Mask streamer becomes world's first to pull off randomized no-hit run where even blocking causes a game-ending Mooncrash

Presumably the next run will be blindfolded if they want to top this

The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask screenshot showing the deku mask
Majora's Mask is definitely a strong contender for being the hardest of all The Legend of Zelda games; its three-day timer mechanic relies on a massive amount of trial and error if you want to save all of the residents of Termina from the impending moon crash. And even then the combat isn't exactly a slouch (how much of that is due to being an early 3D game, I'll leave up to you). However, with a game as popular as Majora's Mask, the speedrunning records are getting way harder to beat, so it's no shock players are taking to different ways to play the classic game.

Majora's Mask, in particular, has some impressive runs, like the six-day cycle (which allows you to go back in time once across the entire game) and the shieldless run. However, one player has completed what is possibly the wildest Zelda challenge run yet. MajinPhil is a bit of a legend in Majora's Mask runs; the streamer was the first player to complete a no-hit run of Majora's Mask back in 2021. They then returned last year to up the ante by completing the first no-hit Majora's Mask run while getting 100% in the game.

Rather than retire as the undisputed GOAT of Majora's Mask, MajinPhil decided to take things even further. And after a year of attempts, the streamer completed a Majora's Mask no-hit run where every enemy in the game was randomized. After over 150 attempts at it, the run was finally completed live on stream earlier this week.

To put things into perspective, not only did MajinPhil have to complete Majora's Mask without being hit once (with a single hit triggering the moon crash cutscene and deleting the save file), they also couldn't use the shield to block attacks or they would meet the same terrible fate. On top of all that, every single enemy in the game was randomized across every single run, meaning you could be set upon by a deadly Iron Knuckle at the start of the game.

While the streamer hasn't announced what's next for them, a natural extension would be a 100% enemy randomizer run, but MajinPhil could take things even further and throw an item randomizer into the mix for good measure. Or maybe they'll take their mastery to another Zelda game next time; regardless, this is one of the most impressive challenge runs I've seen.

If you've never played Majora's Mask, you really should get on it. It's one of the best Zelda games ever made.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

