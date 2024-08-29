"It's been a minute": 11 years later, this former Terraria dev's sci-fi sandbox game is finally coming to Xbox

Arguably standing the test of time as one of the best crafting games to date, Starbound is now finally coming to Xbox after 11 long years on PC.

I first played Starbound, the sci-fi sandbox gem headed by former Terraria lead Finn Brice, in 2016. My memories of using Hamachi to create a server with friends are dear to my heart, and I'd be lying if I said that I haven't long awaited a new update. While there likely isn't one in the works to follow patch 1.4.4 from 2019, a new breath of life is coming to the game nonetheless - in the form of an Xbox release, over a decade after the PC launch.

That's right, Chucklefish is actually porting Starbound over to the Xbox. In a new post , the indie studio reveals the 11-year-old sandbox game is on its way to Microsoft's platform: "It's been a minute, but we're proud to announce that Starbound is almost ready to launch on Xbox!" Before Starbound's arguably overdue arrival on Xbox, though, the developers are looking for fan feedback first on controls and the like via a playtest.

It's been a minute, but we're proud to announce that @StarboundGame is almost ready to launch on Xbox! 🚀Before release, we need your feedback on Xbox controls, UI, & UX in the Xbox Insider playtest! Your input will assist our final tweaks! 🧡📝Blog: https://t.co/TtcLVQGGC1 pic.twitter.com/PKuhikMs3RAugust 28, 2024

"Before release," Chucklefish writes, "we need your feedback on Xbox controls, UI, & UX in the Xbox Insider playtest! Your input will assist our final tweaks!" The playtest will last until September 4, but is operating on a "first come, first serve basis" as "space is limited." Fans seem excited overall to join in and see the Xbox release come to fruition, with comments highlighting an understandable blend of both joy and surprise.

"I thought this was scrapped years ago," reads one. "Awesome to see it's still coming!" I'm glad that the Xbox launch is finally happening myself - but I'd definitely prefer some sort of content update, personally. Or, if the stars would truly align my way, any news regarding the adorable and magical RPG Witchbrook - and I'm not alone there, apparently. As a fan oh so eloquently writes, "Y u no update on Witchbrook ever?"

