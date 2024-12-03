Horizon Zero Dawn-style open-world survival game previously blasted as "shameless" seemingly gets a thumbs up from Sony as it confirms a PS5 release

The new Horizon Zero Dawn-esque survival game Light of Motiram seems to have been given a thumbs up from Sony, despite rampant comparisons of it and Guerrilla Games' action RPG series, as it'll also be launching on PS5.

Light of Motiram was revealed last week and promptly gave everyone déjà vu with its concept and visuals. Set in a lush, open world "overrun by colossal machines" called Mechanimals, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were looking at another of Aloy's adventures at first glance. While it'll feel different to play, with it boasting what sounds more like a Palworld-style combination of survival, crafting, and creature collecting elements (you can tame and befriend the Mechanimals), that's not stopped people from calling it "shameless," and even former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has spoken up about it.

Given how similar Light of Motiram looks to the Horizon games, you might have expected that its existence could have raised a few eyebrows over at Sony, but as it stands, that doesn't seem to be the case. As Gematsu reports , a new trailer for the game confirming its release on PS5 has been shared across Chinese PlayStation social media accounts on Bilibili and Weibo , suggesting that the company doesn't mind that Polaris Quest's upcoming release looks like a close relative of one of its main, iconic franchises.

It was previously confirmed that Light of Motiram would be coming to PC as a free-to-play release next year, but Gematsu also reports that it's slated for a mobile release across Android and iOS– when translated via Google, the video descriptions of the aforementioned PS5 trailer mention that "mobile test recruitment" will be happening soon. It'll be interesting to see what it's like when it launches – on paper, the mechanics and concept sound like potentially loads of fun, but it remains to be seen if similarities and comparisons to existing games like Horizon will weigh it down.

