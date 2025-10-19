A co-op open-world crafting game with a road trip twist is rising up the Steam charts and with 1 million wishlists already, this might be a monster at launch

An upcoming open-world crafting game just crossed the one million wishlists mark on Steam, and it's not hard to see why.

Outbound has slowly been gaining more and more hype over the last few months as word of its bonkers pitch spreads. Essentially, it might seem like a pretty by the numbers gather-n-craft game on the surface, except for the fact that the entire home/home base that you're building exists solely on top of your moving caravan.

"Outbound is an open-world exploration game set in a utopian near future," the game's Steam description reads. "Start with an empty camper van and turn it into the home of your dreams - alone or together with your friends. Build and explore at your own pace. Scavenge materials, craft, and build in and on top of your vehicle with modular parts. Advance in technology and efficiently use energy to power your home. Adjust your playstyle to adapt to new landscapes and changing environmental conditions."

You and up to three other friends basically go out on a road trip to do typically survival gamey things, like foraging or gathering materials, without actually having to survive anything. You then take them back to your caravan to build up the cozy home of your dreams, which unfolds out of the vehicle's roof, funnily enough. Gardening, cooking, and decorating are also on full display, in typically cozy game fashion.

Developer Square Glade Games recently shared that "Outbound has officially reached 1 million wishlists" on social media. "WOW. I mean. WOW... Thank you to every single one of you for being a part of this game. We are still speechless. Literally. We cannot wait for you to hit the road."

