Mist in Dying Light The Beast is a troublesome boss that, thanks to their agility and speed, can be a real pain to defeat. The Chimeras you've met at this point have mainly been about bulk - taking a pounding as they lumber after you. Mist, on the other hand, pings around a tiny arena like a bouncy ball, making it hard to land a hit while you fight in a cramped area.

If you need help defeating the Dying LIght The Beast Mist boss, then here are the tips I gleaned from taking her down myself.

Tips for defeating the Dying Light The Beast Mist boss

Mist's speed makes them hard to hit, as they leap off the environment and other zombies. They also use clouds of smoke to hide their next move, often meaning that they appear far closer than you were expecting. They rush up, hit you a few times and then jump away before you can react. You're going to want to break out your best weapons here and, if possible, craft any throwables, bombs, flamethrowers etc you can use to back up 'just plain them hitting with things'. (If you haven't got the flamethrower yet, then read my guide on the best Dying Light The Beast skills to unlock it.)

Here are my tips to defeat Mist in Dying Light The Beast:

The best way to defeat Mist is almost to ignore them initially and use extra zombies that appear to charge up your Beast power. When that's ready, use it to chase and hit Mist as much as possible. Be aware of all the extra zombies at all times as it's easy to get surrounded and overwhelmed by them and then attacked as well by Mist. If you need to heal, don't try to do it in the open. Zombies or Mist will just get a hit in and damage you more. Instead, run around the side of the bus. Mist can't really reach you there and the zombies usually take their time to get around it. Even if you can't land a hit on Mist try and keep them in view, as if you lose track of them it's all too easy for them to land a sucker punch. When Mist jumps on a zombie or tower, focus on them and get ready to dodge. Even if they drop a smoke screen you should still be able to anticipate and dodge their leap. If you do dodge a jump attack go for the legs, as Mist rolls on landing and body and head shots usually miss. If you have any molotovs, the flamethrower, C4 etc use it all to try and lay some additional damage on Mist. Try to keep as mobile as possible generally to avoid a leaping attack, but if you have a feel for the timing and can see Mist, you can stand still for a beat before dodging to get them to jump where you are and then attack. Look out for an X that appears when Mist is close to defeat. If you can press the button in range you can trigger a brutal kill and end the fight there.

Defeating Mist in Dying Light The Beast is more about time than anything else. They don't have a huge health pool really, it just takes longer to hit them. Stay mobile, get a feel for dodging their attacks, and focus on building up your beast power to hit them, then you should take them down easily.

