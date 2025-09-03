Is Cronos The New Dawn on Game Pass?

Cronos The New Dawn isn't currently on Game Pass and given that it wasn't a day one drop, it's unlikely to be appearing in Xbox's free game library anytime soon. Bloober Team has released things on Game Pass before but not a huge number of their catalogue, which leaves a potential Cronos Game Pass release a very 'who knows' for the future.

Will Cronos be on Game Pass in the future?

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

So while Cronos The New dawn isn't on Game Pass now, will it make an appearance anytime in the future? Well, for starters, not for a while - developer Bloober Team isn't going to give away any money while people are actively paying for it. It probably won't be making an appearance on any Game Pass tier any time soon, and you can definitely give up on an appearance this year. Christmas is closer than you think and a massive time for game sales, so there will almost certainly be no free Cronos before then.

As for later? Well, Bloober Team has released things on Game Pass before, namely Blair Witch in 2019 and The Medium in 2021. Blair Witch stayed on the service for a couple of years, leaving just before The Medium released, while the The Medium itself was on Game Pass for a year.

So, Bloober has done Game Pass before but in both those cases that was a day one release, which obviously hasn't happened with Cronos. It's also worth noting that it means Layers of Fear 1, 2, and the 2023 Remake, Observer and Silent Hill 2 haven't been on the service, making Bloober Team more of a 'not a Game Pass' studio, at least statistically.

