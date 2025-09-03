The best upgrades to get in Cronos The New Dawn

The best upgrades in Cronos focus on weapon charging and carrying stuff. While you might think damage and health are the only way forwards, with incredibly tough enemies and an inventory size even Ant-Man would struggle with, you'll want to speed up your charged shots and increase your carrying capacity as quickly as you can.

The best upgrades in Cronos The New Dawn ranked

Weapon Charge Speed Inventory slots Weapon Stability Resources Limit Shotgun clip size

Above are my top five upgrades for Cronos. Obviously you're free to choose whatever you want, but in my opinion improving these will make the game an immeasurably smoother experience and keep you alive for longer. Let's take a look in more detail.

The best Cronos upgrades explained

1. Weapon Charge Speed

As I mention in my Cronos tips, there's basically no point shooting at an enemy with anything other than a charged shot. It bumps the damage up and can stagger them, giving you time to relocate or charge up another blast. Speeding up this charge time makes encounters a lot easier and should be a priority for all weapons, but especially your sword pistol.

2. Inventory slots

The six slots you start with in Cronos are frankly insulting. Your pistol and shotgun with their respective ammo alone will take up four of those slots. Throw in a fuel canister for your flamethrower and a healing item and you're full. So put all your upgrade cores into inventory slots. I'm not joking. It might feel weird to ignore health but, without more space, inventory management is torturous and being able to carry extra stuff is more likely to keep you alive than being able to take a few extra hits.

3. Weapon Stability

There is some fairly egregious aiming sway as a default when you first start playing Cronos, which can make aiming those charged shots tricker than it needs to be. Make sure you spend some cash on upgrading it for your pistol to give you more range and stability as you fight. It's less of an issue with the shotgun as that has quite a spread, and tends to be more of a close range last resort weapon.

4. Resources Limit

Upgrading your Resources Limit for crafting materials is less pressing at first because you can make things to clear some space. However, it's worth increasing it when you can as it simply lets you make more things. At its starting level you can generally make one thing, be it ammo or healing, before you're spent. Increase it and you can store more to make more.

5. Shotgun clip size

Your shotgun is a go to 'get out of trouble free' card in Cronos. Whether it's a boss or heavy enemy, or just too many foes getting too close, it clears the way and makes space in with its powerful blasts. It only holds two shots to start with and is slow to reload, so increasing the clip size will give you more immediate firepower in a pinch.

Hopefully my recommendations for the best upgrades in Cronos The New Dawn will help. It really is all about that charge speed though, as it's transformative to the tough and unforgiving gameplay. After that, getting more inventory slots will just cut down on difficult decisions on what to leave behind.

