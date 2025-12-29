Pikmin 3 Deluxe has been rated for Switch 2, suggesting an update is on the way for the 12-year-old Wii U game before Pikmin 4 gets one

But it could be good news for Pikmin 4 in the long run

Pikmin 3 Deluxe
In what would be a bizarre move from Nintendo, Pikmin 3 Deluxe has received a Switch 2 rating from PEGI.

If you ask me, from the currently announced lineup of Switch 2-enhanced Nintendo Switch games, the biggest omission is Pikmin 4. Last month, the now-two-year-old game received a brand new update that included Photo Mode, new difficulties and Decor Pikmin – Pikmin wearing random items as clothes like in Pikmin Bloom. But no Switch 2 enhancements like performance and visual upgrades and – in what would be an obvious slam dunk – mouse controls.

So imagine my surprise when the PEGI (Europe's ratings board) finally uploaded a rating for Pikmin on Switch 2, except it was instead for the five-year-old Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which itself is a re-release of the 12-year-old Wii U game. Other Switch 2 games like Super Mario Odyssey have this secondary rating on the PEGI website, so based on that it looks like Pikmin 3 Deluxe is going to get a free Switch 2 update – but not a 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition', as those have separate ratings on the site (as seen with Zelda: Breath of the Wild).