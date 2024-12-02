One of 2022's best strategy JRPGs has been temporarily delisted on Switch with no explanation, but fans think it could be a sign of an upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X release

One of 2022's best strategy JRPGs, Triangle Strategy, has been temporarily pulled from the Nintendo Switch eShop, but fans are hopeful it could be a sign of it coming to more consoles.

Developed by Square Enix and Artdink, Triangle Strategy is another glowing example of a gorgeous HD-2D game like Octopath Traveler , but complete with a satisfying turn-based strategic combat system and a spectacular OST (seriously, please listen to the final battle theme if you're not familiar). It was, in my opinion, one of 2022's most underrated gems, but it's now disappeared from the Switch eShop without warning – at least for the time being.

"Triangle Strategy is temporarily unavailable to purchase on Nintendo Switch eShop. Those who have already bought the game will be able to download it," Square Enix says. "We are working on this and will update when the game is able to be purchased again."

Square Enix hasn't offered any explanation as to why this has happened – the game is still available to purchase on both Steam and the Meta Store for certain Meta Quest devices (it only just launched on the latter at the end of October, for that matter). However, fans have a theory that the strategy RPG could be about to spread its wings further based on a similar situation that's happened before.

"They could be doing this to change the publisher from Nintendo to Square Enix which is what happened to Octopath Traveler. It's possible it could be released on even more platforms as a result," one Twitter user suggests .

"This happened to Octopath Traveler just before it came to other consoles, which means this game is coming to other consoles," another theorizes .

Right now, Square Enix hasn't said anything to confirm that this is the case, nor has it given any indication of when the strategy RPG will return to the Switch eShop, but at least we know it won't be gone forever. Hopefully, it'll return in an even bigger way.

