Steam Winter Sale 2024 start time – Valve's last discount offering of the year starts soon

The Steam Winter Sale for 2024 is nearly here, offering us an excuse to swell our backlogs further for the holiday season.

While we'll need to wait and see what's on offer, our time covering Valve's discount bonanzas tells us that we'll see plenty of price slashing organized nearly into numerous genre lists – RPGs, roguelikes, you name it. As for the sort of developers taking part, that'll likely include everyone from triple-A powerhouses to indie darlings.

The winter sale is just the start, too. Valve has launched Steam Replay, revealing that plenty of you play about four games a year on average. Looking forward, we've also got the Steam Awards. The nominees have been revealed, and they have until the end of the year to vote on the winners, with the results due to follow shortly after.

For now, though, we're talking about picking up some good PC games on the cheap. Read on to find out when the Steam Winter Sale for 2024 starts and just how long you've got to raid it for cost-effective pickups.

Steam Winter Sale 2024 start time

10am PST on December 19

1pm EST

6pm GMT

7pm CET

As always with Steam launches, this one is the same across the board, so you can all grab your games simultaneously. Thankfully, digital stores like Steam don't have to worry about stock issues, but it's neat enough.

As for when the Steam Winter Sale 2024 ends, you've got exactly two weeks as the deal door slams shut on January 2 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.

