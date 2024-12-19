Steam Winter Sale 2024 start time – Valve's last discount offering of the year starts soon
Here's when the latest Steam Winter Sale starts in your timezone
The Steam Winter Sale for 2024 is nearly here, offering us an excuse to swell our backlogs further for the holiday season.
While we'll need to wait and see what's on offer, our time covering Valve's discount bonanzas tells us that we'll see plenty of price slashing organized nearly into numerous genre lists – RPGs, roguelikes, you name it. As for the sort of developers taking part, that'll likely include everyone from triple-A powerhouses to indie darlings.
The winter sale is just the start, too. Valve has launched Steam Replay, revealing that plenty of you play about four games a year on average. Looking forward, we've also got the Steam Awards. The nominees have been revealed, and they have until the end of the year to vote on the winners, with the results due to follow shortly after.
For now, though, we're talking about picking up some good PC games on the cheap. Read on to find out when the Steam Winter Sale for 2024 starts and just how long you've got to raid it for cost-effective pickups.
Steam Winter Sale 2024 start time
- 10am PST on December 19
- 1pm EST
- 6pm GMT
- 7pm CET
As always with Steam launches, this one is the same across the board, so you can all grab your games simultaneously. Thankfully, digital stores like Steam don't have to worry about stock issues, but it's neat enough.
As for when the Steam Winter Sale 2024 ends, you've got exactly two weeks as the deal door slams shut on January 2 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.
Here are the best PC games, so says us. Maybe a few will be on sale?
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.