Star Fox spiritual successor from one of the SNES classic's original creators gets "re-reveal" gameplay trailer, and it looks even better than before

The long overdue spiritual successor to the Star Fox series, which Nintendo seems to have abandoned for the time being, has been re-revealed with a fresh gameplay trailer.

Wild Blue was revealed just this past March, and it definitely seems like there's plenty of potential here. Chiefly, developer Chuhai Labs was founded by Giles Goddard, one of the original programmers on the original Star Fox for Super Nintendo. It's unclear why, just eight months later, the game needed a re-reveal, but Chuhai Labs and developer Humble Games have done exactly that with a new trailer and the addition of the word 'skies' to the title.

Check out the new trailer for Wild Blue Skies right here: