Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 launches this July with new parks for "for the first time in 10 years," and you can pre-order to get a demo in June

It also launches day one on Xbox Game Pass

Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4
(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

It's official: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 launches this summer, remaking both classic extreme sports games in a single package with a massive pile of new and returning content.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 arrives on July 11 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and it'll be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. A Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes playable Doom Slayer and Revenant characters alongside other digital goodies, will let you play early on July 8.

If you pre-order the game, you'll get access to what the devs are calling the "Foundry Demo" - presumably a single-stage slice sampling THPS3's iconic opening area - sometime in June. You'll also get a wireframe version of Tony Hawk as a pre-order bonus.

The previous remake pairing, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, was developed by Vicarious Visions, a storied Activision subsidiary that was absorbed into the Blizzard machine in 2022. VV's transformation into Blizzard Albany left many fans doubtful that we'd ever get another Tony Hawk remake, but those fears appear to have been unfounded. THPS3+4 is being developed by Iron Galaxy, a support studio that's worked on everything from cult classic open-world game Sleeping Dogs to various versions of Skyrim, Fortnite, Metroid Prime, and The Last of Us.

As with the previous game, THPS3+4 will feature an array of new and returning content from the old games, including new skate parks "for the first time in 10 years," as Activision explains in a press release. Details on those new parks haven't been confirmed just yet, but they will be the first new locations for the series since 2015's widely maligned Pro Skater 5.

The press release also confirms quite a bit of the content we'll see in THPS3+4, though not absolutely everything we can expect. In addition to the returning music tracks listed below, we'll also see "new tracks that capture the spirit of modern skate culture."

Returning skaters

  • Tony Hawk
  • Bucky Lasek
  • Steve Caballero
  • Kareem Campbell
  • Geoff Rowley
  • Andrew Reynolds
  • Elissa Steamer
  • Chad Muska
  • Eric Koston
  • Rodney Mullen
  • Jamie Thomas
  • Rune Glifberg
  • Bob Burnquist

New skaters

  • Rayssa Leal
  • Chloe Covell
  • Jamie Foy
  • Zion Wright
  • Yuto Horigome

Returning levels

  • Airport
  • Alcatraz
  • Canada
  • College
  • Foundry
  • Rio
  • San Francisco
  • Tokyo

New levels

  • Waterpark

Returning songs

  • Ace of Spades by Motorhead
  • Amoeba by Adolescents
  • Mass Appeal by Gang Starr
  • 96 Quite Bitter Beings by CKY
  • Not the Same by Bodyjar
  • Outta Here by KRS-One

Don't miss any of the best sports games.

