With another "thank you," Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone brings an update arc to a close with "the Switch patch to fix the last Switch patch"
The nightmare is over
Our international nightmare is over: we can once again play the Switch version of Stardew Valley without an unreasonable fear of crashes. After the last patch accidentally added "a few crashes," a new update is here to fix those problems.
"The switch patch to fix the last switch patch is available now," Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone says on Twitter. "This fixes the weird text issues as well as a few crashes that were related to that. Thank you."
Patch 1.6.15.1 hit the Switch version of Stardew Valley on February 26, just in time for the game's ninth anniversary. It was a fairly minor patch in the grand scheme of things - mostly a handful of bug fixes - and the most notable part of its release was arguably Barone's heartfelt thanks to the community for playing the game over the course of the past decade.
"I'm very ashamed to say this, but there is an error in the recent Switch patch," Barone said just two days later. The errors included some garbled text, but more importantly you risked crashing the game entirely whenever you interacted with artifact troves. Now, thankfully, that's no longer an issue.
Barone is splitting his time these days between Stardew Valley updates and work on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. Updates on the upcoming game have been pretty sporadic, but Barone says he had his reasons for announcing it so early.
