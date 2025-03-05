With another "thank you," Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone brings an update arc to a close with "the Switch patch to fix the last Switch patch"

News
By
published

The nightmare is over

Stardew Valley
(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Our international nightmare is over: we can once again play the Switch version of Stardew Valley without an unreasonable fear of crashes. After the last patch accidentally added "a few crashes," a new update is here to fix those problems.

"The switch patch to fix the last switch patch is available now," Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone says on Twitter. "This fixes the weird text issues as well as a few crashes that were related to that. Thank you."

Patch 1.6.15.1 hit the Switch version of Stardew Valley on February 26, just in time for the game's ninth anniversary. It was a fairly minor patch in the grand scheme of things - mostly a handful of bug fixes - and the most notable part of its release was arguably Barone's heartfelt thanks to the community for playing the game over the course of the past decade.

"I'm very ashamed to say this, but there is an error in the recent Switch patch," Barone said just two days later. The errors included some garbled text, but more importantly you risked crashing the game entirely whenever you interacted with artifact troves. Now, thankfully, that's no longer an issue.

Barone is splitting his time these days between Stardew Valley updates and work on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. Updates on the upcoming game have been pretty sporadic, but Barone says he had his reasons for announcing it so early.

Stardew Valley creator says "a game can have too much content" but still won't say "the book is closed" on the farming sim, teasing updates "maybe even 50 years from now."

See more Nintendo Switch News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Stardew Valley
"I'm very ashamed to say this": Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone warns players to avoid certain areas thanks to a major Nintendo Switch bug
Stardew Valley
After almost 10 years of Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe says "thank you for playing" and releases new patch on the Nintendo Switch: "I appreciate everyone who enjoys the game"
Stardew Valley Abigail
Stardew Valley patch squashes Nintendo Switch bug that made your favorite villagers incredibly easy to romance
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley creator says "a game can have too much content" but still won't say "the book is closed" on the farming sim, teasing updates "maybe even 50 years from now"
Stardew Valley screenshot of the farmer next to their pet dog who wears a paper hat
Stardew Valley 1.6 has brought a sense of excitement and discovery back to Pelican Town, and I'm losing myself to it all over again
The shipping box in Stardew Valley
Cozy farming sim Stardew Valley has sold over 41 million copies as of right now, with over half on PC and almost 8 million on the Switch
Latest in Simulation Games
Stardew Valley
With another "thank you," Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone brings an update arc to a close with "the Switch patch to fix the last Switch patch"
inZOI Character Studio trailer showing a young woman with ginger-y long hair and a white baseball cap smiling, her hand against her chin
The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI will only "sort of" have sex – but I'm sure a Wicked Whims-style mod will take care of the rest
a bulldozer on a dirt road
We all yearn for construction jobs as simulator RoadCraft takes a podium spot in Steam Next Fest's most-played demos just behind PvP mech game Mecha Break
Screenshot from inZOI showing two characters talking.
InZOI director hopes the Sims rival will be "successful and beloved," continues moonlighting as a philosopher: "Life is a tragedy when seen up close, but a comedy when viewed from a distance"
Screenshots of animals being cared for in desktop idle game Tiny Pasture
Tiny Pasture is the perfect idle game for people who can’t keep their Tamagotchi alive
inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
Hyper-realistic The Sims rival inZOI will announce a "roadmap for future updates, and pricing and DLC plans" in this month's showcase
Latest in News
Stardew Valley
With another "thank you," Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone brings an update arc to a close with "the Switch patch to fix the last Switch patch"
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
Pedro Pascal says "beautiful" scene that made him want to join The Last of Us got cut, but it’ll thankfully appear in season 2: "He was like, ‘That’s half the reason I’m here!’"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds art director and 20-year series vet says the new game intentionally leans into a question fans have debated forever: "What is a hunter?"
Absolum
The other devs behind the best retro beat-em-up in recent memory are making a co-op roguelike brawler that "channels the spirit" of Capcom's classic D&D games
More about simulation
inZOI Character Studio trailer showing a young woman with ginger-y long hair and a white baseball cap smiling, her hand against her chin

The Sims 4's hyper-realistic competitor inZOI will only "sort of" have sex – but I'm sure a Wicked Whims-style mod will take care of the rest
a bulldozer on a dirt road

We all yearn for construction jobs as simulator RoadCraft takes a podium spot in Steam Next Fest's most-played demos just behind PvP mech game Mecha Break
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
See more latest
Most Popular
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
Pedro Pascal says "beautiful" scene that made him want to join The Last of Us got cut, but it’ll thankfully appear in season 2: "He was like, ‘That’s half the reason I’m here!’"
Absolum
The other devs behind the best retro beat-em-up in recent memory are making a co-op roguelike brawler that "channels the spirit" of Capcom's classic D&D games
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds art director and 20-year series vet says the new game intentionally leans into a question fans have debated forever: "What is a hunter?"
Battlefield Bad Company 2
"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate": Battlefield Bad Company 3 writer unearths forgotten script
Jo Mullein on the cover for Absolute Green Lantern #1.
Absolute Green Lantern puts Far Sector's Jo Mullein front and center as a cosmic mystery comes to Earth
Skyrim
Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
best zombie games
"Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us": Asked about The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says "this could be it"