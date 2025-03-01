Stardew Valley's new Nintendo Switch patch accidentally shipped with some big errors, Eric Barone warns folks to avoid certain areas: "I'm very ashamed to say this"

Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has warned fans about the game's recent Nintendo Switch patch 1.6.15.1, which accidentally shipped with a "few crashes."

Barone released the patch just a few days ago to celebrate Stardew Valley's whopping ninth anniversary. It mostly bought welcome fixes, small adjustments, and some new Easter Eggs to the evergreen farming sim, but Barone now says it also contains some pesky errors. Oops.

"I'm very ashamed to say this, but there is an error in the recent Switch patch," Barone said in a recent online post. "The game is mostly playable, but there are a few crashes, and some text will be garbled." He then warns folks playing on Switch to "avoid artifact troves and [the] back room of adventure guild. We're working on another patch as fast as possible."

Barone's PSA sounds so urgent because, well, Stardew Valley has sold almost 8 million copies on the Nintendo Switch alone - and a jaw-dropping 41 million copies across all platforms - so there's more than likely a ton of people who are running into problems on their handheld-hybrid. Still, Barone's garnered so much good will over the years with non-stop, free updates that usually include an exhaustive list of changes, I doubt the shaky new patch has done much to hurt community sentiment.

With so much attention being paid to the latest life sim update, Barone's other upcoming project has somewhat fallen to the back burner. A few months ago, Barone wrote in a blog post that it was "a little sad to see Haunted Chocolatier getting dusty on the shelf" and he was struggling to "let go" of Stardew Valley, "even temporarily." I imagine ongoing fixes on patch 1.6 has pushed Haunted Chocolatier back a bit further, too, but who can complain when Stardew's keeping us this occupied.

