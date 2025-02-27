After almost 10 years of Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe says "thank you for playing" and releases new patch on the Nintendo Switch: "I appreciate everyone who enjoys the game"

After releasing one of the most impressive Stardew Valley updates earlier this year with patch 1.6 , creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has been hard at work on fixes – and with the latest one's arrival on the Nintendo Switch, the developer shares some heartfelt words.

Speaking in a recent post online, ConcernedApe details the patch 1.6.15.1 notes and reveals that the update has now been rolled out on the Switch. The dev also thanks fans for their dedication to the beloved farming sim after almost an entire decade. "The switch patch 1.6.15.1 should be available within a few hours," he writes. "Patch notes below. Also, thank you for playing Stardew Valley for 9 years (today is the anniversary)."

ConcernedApe continues, expressing his appreciation toward the Stardew Valley community. "I appreciate everyone who enjoys the game," he states, "whether you share that online or just feel it in your heart." As a longtime fan myself, the nine-year anniversary is nothing short of a big deal – after all, this is a game that's been available on various platforms throughout the years, from the now-forgotten PlayStation Vita to mobile devices and PC.

The switch patch 1.6.15.1 should be available within a few hours. Patch notes below.Also, thank you for playing Stardew Valley for 9 years (today is the anniversary). I appreciate everyone who enjoys the game, whether you share that online or just feel it in your heart. pic.twitter.com/iQUJhnv76kFebruary 26, 2025

As of the tail end of 2024, Stardew Valley had sold over 41 million copies , with 26 million copies selling on PC and 7.9 million on the Nintendo Switch. The number of active players doesn't seem to be dwindling either, and it's almost certainly due to ConcernedApe and how undeniably dedicated he is to the game – he previously admitted he could "keep working on the game forever" and "for the rest of my life" while discussing the sim.

More recently, the creator also wouldn't say "the book is closed" on Stardew Valley, teasing updates "maybe even 50 years from now" – and boy, do I hope that hyperbole somehow rings true. Although it means his other project, Haunted Chocolatier , has been on the back burner, the dev's upcoming game hasn't been "abandoned," and I'm personally thrilled to see so much devotion poured into Stardew Valley almost 10 years on.



Craving more farm sim shenanigans? Here are 10 games like Stardew Valley to play next.