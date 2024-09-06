This cozy Stardew Valley-like farming sim with Sailor Moon vibes only released a month ago, but fans have already racked up over 4 million hours in-game

Fields of Mistria has been out and about for a month now, and judging by their hours in-game it looks like fans absolutely love the pixel-perfect blend of Stardew Valley and Sailor Moon so far.

It's not often that the farming sim genre sees a banger akin to Stardew Valley steal cozy game stans' hearts, but that's essentially what's happening with Fields of Mistria. The whimsical gem launched in early access last month on August 5 and has since earned an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating and scored a 98% on Steam .

As a lover of the genre and Fields of Mistria myself, I can see why - NPC Studio's debut title is one of this year's most wholesome highlights, and I can't get enough. Unsurprisingly, many fans are in the same boat. As the developers revealed in a new post celebrating the game's first month, players have diligently been clocking loads of hours in Fields of Mistria - over 4 million in total so far, to be precise.

It's been one month since FoM's release!To celebrate, let's look at how you spent your first month in Mistria! 📅 pic.twitter.com/ljCy95vKDnSeptember 5, 2024

That's not the only impressive stat shared by NPC Studio, either. The game also boasts over 250,000 downloads since its August release, no doubt with many more to come as new updates roll out for the early access sim. Fans have already managed to catch millions of bugs and fish, harvest more than 10 million crops, and give out almost 4 million gifts in that time, too. The community has been busy living the ultimate virtual magical-girl-meets-countryside life.

For anyone hoping to join in the magic themselves, Fields of Mistria is just $13.99 - arguably a small price to pay considering the number of hours that can be poured into the sim. The game features everything fans of games like Stardew Valley would expect, from good old farming to fiery romance, along with a bit of enchanting retro anime flair. If you'll excuse me, I have more hours to add to NPC Studio's stats.

