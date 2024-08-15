The hottest new farming sim on Steam can't be stopped – Stardew Valley x Sailor Moon hit Fields of Mistria tops 100,000 downloads in a week: "We're overwhelmed"

After launching to rave Steam reviews , Stardew Valley x Sailor Moon life sim RPG Fields of Mistria has passed 100,000 downloads in its first week of Early Access.

Developer NPC Studio shared the milestone in a Steam blog post on Monday. "Fields of Mistria has reached 100,000 downloads in just one week of Early Access!" the post reads. "We're overwhelmed by the love and support Mistria has been receiving, and we can't wait for you to see all the great things we have planned for the future!" The devs previously teased that we ain't seen nothin' yet, with pets, marriage, and more features to come.

NPC Studio said at the time that "we have been working hard on bug fixes and expect to release our first patch later this week." That patch has now arrived, bringing bug fixes, quality-of-life updates, added dialogue, extra color options on some items, and more. Those bugs clearly haven't blunted enthusiasm for the game; at the time of writing, Fields of Mistria has amassed 3,528 Steam user reviews averaging 98% positive.

This is more than a regular-old well-received game. Fields of Mistria has officially broken into the upper echelons of Certified Steam Bangers. It's currently ranked 41 on Steam's global top sellers, which is mighty impressive for a relatively small game. A glance at Steam's farming sim hub shows that Fields of Mistria is currently topping the New & Trending and Top Seller categories for the genre (it's officially described as a "farming / life sim RPG"), and it's already cracked the top five on its Top Rated, trailing Stardew Valley, Farming Simulator 22 and 19, and Timberborn. This isn't the data to end all data, but it is a collection of rare and coveted Steam milestones.

Review aggregate Steam 250 reckons Fields of Mistria is the second-highest rated Steam release of the past 30 days, only behind Nova Drift, an explosive success in its own right. These review rankings vary between platforms and databases, but SteamDB also puts Fields of Mistria as one of 2024's best-reviewed Steam releases. However you measure it, this game is Big big, and it seems nobody can get enough. If you're interested, it's $13.99 on Steam now that the launch discount has dropped off.

This genuinely has the makings of one of the best farming games , folks.