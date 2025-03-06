"They will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head": This management sim about making the perfect MMO is so detailed it lets you play your own game
Let's Build a Dungeon sounds brutal, but fun
Let's Build a Zoo developer Springloaded is back with another chaotic management sim, this time in the form of Let's Build a Dungeon – a game that lets players build a game… that they can then play... within the game.
Springloaded unleashed some seriously whacky features in Let's Build a Zoo with its genetic mixing and matching system, but Let's Build a Dungeon sounds even wilder somehow. In the upcoming management sim, players are tasked with building a successful MMORPG from the ground up. This includes hiring designers, programmers, and testers, along with creating the virtual game's fantastical setting and maintaining its active players.
It's so involved, in fact, that Let's Build a Dungeon allows players to hop into the MMO they create and actually experience it as though it was a real standalone game – talk about taking immersion seriously. That doesn't mean Springloaded's new title is easy, however. As described on the game's Steam page, things can get challenging quite quickly. If an MMO's active users dwindle, "they will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head."
- "Player expression" has been vital for Two Point Museum, whether you're displaying captured ghosts or frozen cavemen in your dream exhibit
- Legendary indie dev returns with a farming sim that couldn't be more different from the game that made them famous, all about an ex-warrior who hates the cozy life
100,000 Steam wishlists for our silly game dev sim?!Is this real life 🥹Thank you so much for all the support. Pls join us on March 13th at 1pm UTC for a celebratory Twitch livestream where we'll share the latest build. Things may go very wrong but we guess that's part of the… pic.twitter.com/BnMEbjGNgTMarch 5, 2025
In true management sim fashion, then, the game balances its fun with the strategic approach players have to take to ensure their business' success – and judging by the number of fans interested in Let's Build a Dungeon, it's a formula that works. According to a recent post from Springloaded, the soon-to-be genre gem has already made its way onto more than 100,000 people's Steam wishlists (mine being one of them, of course).
That's an impressive milestone to hit, and Springloaded says it's celebrating by hosting a live Twitch stream on March 13, "where we'll share the latest build" of the game. "Things may go very wrong but we guess that's part of the fun," admits the dev, further solidifying just how silly management sim shenanigans can get. Let's Build a Dungeon doesn't have a release date yet, though, but its free demo is available to play now.
Here are some other upcoming indie games for even more to look forward to.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"
With another "thank you," Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone brings an update arc to a close with "the Switch patch to fix the last Switch patch"