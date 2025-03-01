Stardew Valley patch squashes Nintendo Switch bug that made your favorite villagers incredibly easy to romance
Marriage seekers dealt a post-Valentine Day blow
The creator of Stardew Valley has confirmed that the tranquil farming sim has another bug fix that wasn't reported the other day – a hiccup that considered every gift a "loved" gift" is remedied. At least he waited until after Valentine's Day, I suppose.
In Stardew Valley, you can gift villages a – you guessed it – gift to earn their favor. Each one likes different things and can do so to the degree of hates, dislikes, neutral, likes, and loves. Give Sam a pizza, for example, and you'll have made his day. You can read our guide to the best Stardew Valley gifts for all the bachelors and bachelorettes for more, but the gist is that you'll want to tailor your gift-giving if you wish to marry your crush.
As Concerned Ape alludes to, though, there was an issue on the Nintendo Switch. Everyone was just happy to be getting a gift, so you could give 'em anything and earn max points. I say "issue" lightly as what's wrong with a lil' gratitude? But anyway, the bug doesn't reflect design intent, so it's been proverbially flattened.
As we reported the other day, Stardew Valley celebrated its nine-year anniversary with a Switch patch that remedied numerous bugs and included some lovely words from Concerned Ape himself.
"Thank you for playing Stardew Valley for nine years (today is the anniversary)," he said at the time. "I appreciate everyone who enjoys the game, whether you share that online or just feel it in your heart."
Just, you know, expect villagers to show the appropriate amount of gratitude for a gift.
