inZOI takes a page from The Sims' most beloved expansions with a store management system that'll let you "open stores anywhere"

News
By published

"It will gradually improve over time"

A woman chasing a shining butterfly with a leaping cat on her shoulder in InZOI
(Image credit: Krafton)

inZOI's recent updates have gotten a pretty positive response from players, and the devs at inZOI Studio aim to keep the momentum rolling with a big December update addressing some of the biggest points of community feedback. Director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim has started detailing some of that update's content, and chief among the new features is a shop management system taking a page from some of the most beloved Sims expansions.

"Many players requested a more realistic economy and shop management feature," Kjun explains in a message on the game's official Discord. "We’re developing this for December, though it may not be fully complete in the first release. It will gradually improve over time. We’re updating the city to allow players to open stores anywhere and to make existing shops operate within this system."

What features will eventually be included after this initial release? Kjun cites community suggestions "such as inventory control, pricing, employee hiring and training, promotions, and reputation systems – as well as the introduction of diverse store types (bookstores, florists, bakeries, etc.), malls, and hotels."

Kjun details a whole lot of other planned additions for the December update, including improvements to group interactions focused "first on making multiple characters move and act together" – those improvements will eventually expand into the more robust family interactions that players have been asking for.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

