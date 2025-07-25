Former Stardew Valley dev's new farming sim boasts animals that "produce multiple types of items," like sheep milk usable for pecorino cheese – and the carbonara lover within me is thrilled

Arthur "Mr. Podunkian" Lee, a former Stardew Valley developer, is working on his own cozy game now – a farming sim called Sunkissed City – and it's shaping up to be quite a genre gem.

Set to release sometime this year, Sunkissed City ticks all the essential farming sim boxes. It's got comfy coffee shops, decorating, fishing, foraging, gardening, socializing, and more – all set in Apollo City, a "sun-kissed seaside metropolis that's pumping with funky vibes and quirky characters," as it's described by Mr. Podunkian on Steam. The game is still a work in progress, however, but it sounds like it's coming along very nicely.

In a new online post, Mr. Podunkian reveals that he's recently reworked how the animals in Sunkissed City function. If you're used to ranching in Stardew Valley like I am, you probably expect animals in the upcoming game to drop one item per day. Apparently, that used to be the case, but Mr. Podunkian wasn't happy with it. "I made some changes to how farm animals produce items," he writes. "It's no longer a 'this or that' situation."

Instead, "some animals, like sheep, can produce multiple types of items at once (wool and sheep milk)." What's even more exciting is the fact that you can then use said items to create others via recipes. For instance, "sheep milk can then be used to make pecorino cheese!" As a carbonara girlie myself, I'm hopeful this means that I can take that pecorino cheese and use it in yet another recipe while cooking – but only time will tell.

There's not long left to wait now until Sunkissed City arrives, anyway – after all, we're well into 2025 with just about five months left of the year.

