Following a drop in players, Sims 4 competitor inZOI snags "Very Positive" Steam reviews for its free Stardew Valley-esque expansion featuring island farming and more: "A step in the right direction!"

Nearly five months have passed since PUBG developer Krafton saw the Early Access release of its ultra-realistic Sims 4 competitor inZOI on Steam, and in that time, its player count has dropped quite a bit – but the arrival of new DLC Island Getaway may turn things around.



Island Getaway, the first free inZOI DLC to launch after the game's debut on Steam in March, is finally here. Bringing a bit of Stardew Valley-esque flair – yes, farming sim Stardew Valley – to Krafton's virtual dollhouse, the expansion offers crafting, farming, fishing, gathering, and mining, as well as new islands to explore and a plethora of minigames with "special rewards" to earn. Furthermore, it actually seems to be doing pretty well already.

inZOI: Island Getaway Official Trailer (gamescom ONL 2025) - YouTube Watch On

As seen on the new DLC's official page on Steam, Island Getaway boasts a "Very Positive" rating so far. Players seem grateful to be receiving so much extra content for free, with one fan calling it, "A step in the right direction!" Another excited reviewer outlines how Krafton "heard the outcry of 'not enough content' to grind, and they delivered a free DLC as a sign of good faith," referencing the base game's own currently "Mixed" feedback.



It's no secret that inZOI's player counter has dwindled over the months, as per SteamDB, with many of the game's negative reviews citing a lack of content as why – something that Island Getaway may just address, if fans' thoughts so far offer anything to go by. "For free?" asks a Steam user. "We get all this amazing content for free?" Elsewhere, somebody says the DLC "might be one of the most impressive expansions to an Early Access game I've ever seen."

As a longtime Sims 4 stan myself, I can relate to both the base game and expansion's reviews – inZOI has felt quite empty since its Early Access release, but all of the cozy new content in Island Getaway (and the fact that it's free to boot) has me looking forward to more.



