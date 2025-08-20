Following a drop in players, Sims 4 competitor inZOI snags "Very Positive" Steam reviews for its free Stardew Valley-esque expansion featuring island farming and more: "A step in the right direction!"
Island Getaway launched as the life sim's first DLC yesterday
Nearly five months have passed since PUBG developer Krafton saw the Early Access release of its ultra-realistic Sims 4 competitor inZOI on Steam, and in that time, its player count has dropped quite a bit – but the arrival of new DLC Island Getaway may turn things around.
Island Getaway, the first free inZOI DLC to launch after the game's debut on Steam in March, is finally here. Bringing a bit of Stardew Valley-esque flair – yes, farming sim Stardew Valley – to Krafton's virtual dollhouse, the expansion offers crafting, farming, fishing, gathering, and mining, as well as new islands to explore and a plethora of minigames with "special rewards" to earn. Furthermore, it actually seems to be doing pretty well already.
As seen on the new DLC's official page on Steam, Island Getaway boasts a "Very Positive" rating so far. Players seem grateful to be receiving so much extra content for free, with one fan calling it, "A step in the right direction!" Another excited reviewer outlines how Krafton "heard the outcry of 'not enough content' to grind, and they delivered a free DLC as a sign of good faith," referencing the base game's own currently "Mixed" feedback.
It's no secret that inZOI's player counter has dwindled over the months, as per SteamDB, with many of the game's negative reviews citing a lack of content as why – something that Island Getaway may just address, if fans' thoughts so far offer anything to go by. "For free?" asks a Steam user. "We get all this amazing content for free?" Elsewhere, somebody says the DLC "might be one of the most impressive expansions to an Early Access game I've ever seen."
As a longtime Sims 4 stan myself, I can relate to both the base game and expansion's reviews – inZOI has felt quite empty since its Early Access release, but all of the cozy new content in Island Getaway (and the fact that it's free to boot) has me looking forward to more.
Searching for more games like The Sims 4, or just something fresh to play? Explore a few of the most exciting new games underway this year and beyond.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.