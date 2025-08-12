After failing to capture The Sims 4 market, inZOI pushes the panic button and goes for Stardew Valley instead with a new DLC filled with crafting, farming, fishing, and mining

Nearly five months have passed since PUBG developer Krafton saw the early access release of its hyper-realistic Sims 4 competitor inZOI on Steam, and now, the studio is gearing up for the launch of its first DLC: Island Getaway.

Announced as the first free expansion for inZOI, Island Getaway sounds like a blend of The Sims 4's own Island Living pack and Stardew Valley – yes, Stardew Valley. As detailed on the upcoming DLC's page on Steam, there's plenty to do in Cahaya, the new city coming to Krafton's life sim. There are three islands, each featuring different vibes for Zois to explore. The one that stands out most as Stardew-esque is the main island.

There, players can have their Zois earn a living by crafting, farming, fishing, gathering, and mining – the sorts of activities you'd expect out of a farming sim. Between harvesting and gemstone cutting, there are plenty of cozy activities for Zois to partake in before turning a profit by selling their creations and finds at the so-called "Corner Store," making for a proper Stardew Valley-aligned experience. That's not all, though.

inZOI: Island Getaway Concept Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Cahaya features a "resort island" as well, where players can direct their Zois to relax and have a bit of island-themed fun – think colorful coral reefs, dolphins, sea turtles, and the like. It seems like minigames are also underway in the DLC, with "Resort Coins" that can be traded for "special rewards," new events on different days of the week, lucky draws, treasure hunts, "Turtlebot races," an arcade, and more.

Island Getaway boasts a third island, too: the mysterious "deserted island," a piece of land resting between the aforementioned two. The expansion honestly sounds massive, especially as it's set to be free, but I'd be lying if I said I'm not skeptical as someone who couldn't wait to play inZOI initially myself. It's no secret that the game didn't "beat" The Sims 4 in terms of content, and its Steam reviews still sit at a "Mixed" rating currently.

Here's hoping that when Island Getaway launches next week on August 20, it lives up to the expectations of both farming and life sim stans alike – I know I'll personally be keeping my own fingers crossed.



