Cozy co-op crafting game with Stardew Valley and The Sims vibes obliterates Kickstarter with 8x its funding goals - now there's fishing, a dog, and a character editor

Outbound promises that you can escape your dystopian capitalist office job and venture out on your campervan without life-ruining repercussions. That's a fantasy lots of people apparently share, because the survival simulation game is absolutely blowing through its Kickstarter stretch goals.

Outbound is the upcoming open-world crafty-cozy game that's borrowing from The Sims and Stardew Valley to live "sustainably off-grid." Set in a near-future utopia, Outbound has you scavenging, building, farming, driving, decorating, and then upgrading both the inside and outside of your cute campervan either alone or in up to four-player co-op.

Our little mobile living space begins as a cramped, one-room box that can barely fit a single bed, but you can eventually unfold the roof to reveal an entire base that pops out, which is where The Sim-ish interior design kicks in.

Developer Square Glad Games launched its Kickstarter campaign on August 13, and over the last month over 5,000 backers pledged more than €265,000 (about $293,000). That final number means Square Glad raised almost nine times the amount they initially needed to, making Outbound a roaring crowdfunded success.

Backers also blew through every single stretch goal over the last few weeks. The extra cash means that Square Glade will now add a fishing minigame, camping-related outdoor decorations like a bonfire, an entire beekeeping colony-management system, a full-fledged character editor, and a doggy companion to help us carry junk across the map. You can check out all the extra features coming to Outbound on its Kickstarter page.

What a list! Still 8 hours to go and we unlocked ALL of the stretch goals. THANK YOU!!! 🤩

There's no release date just yet, but the developers are expecting it to be ready for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 sometime in 2026. Who knows? There might even be a Nintendo Switch 2 out by then.

