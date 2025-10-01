As Silent Hill f's combat divides fans, series producer stresses the new horror game isn't the blueprint for future titles: "We want to keep experimenting and be ambitious"

As discussion around Silent Hill f's approach to the series' formula continues, the series producer has said it's not necessarily something that future games will follow.

Silent Hill f has, by most metrics, been an absolute success. It's one of the highest-rated games in the series , has a "Very Positive" rating on Steam , and sold over 1 million copies over the first four days (which is reportedly just a bit better than 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake). However, looking at the discussion about the game online may tell a bit of a different tale.

While many love Silent Hill f, its soulslike-inspired combat has players a bit divided , with some even going as far as to say it doesn't feel like Silent Hill (although granted, that may also come down to it not being set in Silent Hill, Maine). Players have even developed mods for it to make it a bit more forgiving, making weapons more durable and items even more stackable. However, if you're one of the people Silent Hill f isn't working for, don't be too worried, Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto said this isn't an established formula for the series going forward.

In an interview with IGN Japan at TGS 2025 (translated by Automaton ), Okamoto stated that he expected the reviews to be far more divided . However, even if the positive reception was surprising, "that doesn’t mean every future Silent Hill will be like Silent Hill f. Okamoto explains, adding, "Each one will have its own distinct flavor. We want to keep experimenting and be ambitious, both in terms of gameplay design and storytelling, so please look forward to the next Silent Hill as well."

Okamoto followed up on Twitter , saying that "I believe psychological stories are essential to what makes Silent Hill feel like ‘Silent Hill,’ and we’ll continue to place great importance on that in future works as well." However, he adds that he'd like to continue to be bold when it comes to gameplay experiences in the series.

