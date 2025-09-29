As Silent Hill f combat discourse swirls, many most-downloaded mods increase weapon durability and damage, make dodging easier, and expand item stacks: "Survival horror? More like survival hoarder"

While generally well-received critically, Silent Hill f is controversial in one specific way: its combat. And as they are wont to do, PC players have taken the matter into their own hands with some of the game's most-downloaded and most recommended mods being those that make the game easier, essentially.

I was anxious about Silent Hill f's combat from the moment GR's Oscar Taylor-Kent said in his hands-on preview that it felt "rote," "overengineered," and reliant on Soulslike mainstays including perfect dodges, parries, and anticipation of enemy attack patterns. That doesn't sound like Silent Hill, I thought.

Well, those concerns have come to bear, as I count myself as one among many who find Silent Hill f's combat a cumbersome obstacle through which longtime fans must navigate to experience what is otherwise a fantastic game. And although I'm playing on PS5, I'm happy for PC players who can simply mod themselves around the clunky combat.

Over on Nexus Mods, sorting by most downloaded and most endorsed, you'll find a variety of mods aimed at addressing all sorts of frustrations with the combat. Sick of your weapon breaking? Here's a mod for that with almost 5,000 downloads and 55 endorsements.

Tired of running out of heals? Here's a mod with 4,200 downloads and 48 endorsements that increases max item stack to 999. Having trouble nailing that perfect dodge? Treat yourself to a mod that increases the window of time required "a lot," itself with plenty of downloads and upvotes attesting to its quality. Why not give yourself infinite stamina for fun?

I'm of the opinion that everyone should give Silent Hill f an honest go without mods, as NeoBards and Konami intended, but I mean, if it's between playing the game with mods or not playing at all, by all means mod it up.

