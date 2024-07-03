Zenless Zone Zero release time – countdown to the Genshin Impact studio's new action RPG is on

The Zenless Zone Zero release time is nearing, giving us a glimpse at what Genshin Impact studio Hoyoverse is cooking up next.

If you still need to, you can pre-load the new roguelike RPG through the HoYoPlay app to ensure you're ready for the July 3 release. As for when Zenless Zone Zero unlocks, it's a simultaneous launch, so it depends on where you're in the world - so you may be waiting until the early hours of July 4. Read on to see the Zenless Zone Zero release time for your timezone.

Zenless Zone Zero release time

7pm PT (July 3)

10pm ET

3am BST (July4)

4am CEST

Zenless Zone Zero unlocks at the same time for everyone, which is better news for some than others. Factoring in pre-load, you'll get some good time with the roguelike RPG on July 3 if you live in America, though those in the UK and Europe will likely be waiting until the next day - unless you don't care for sleep, that is.

Zenless Zone Zero countdown

Zenless Zone Zero is an anime-infused RPG that shares many characteristics with other Hoyoverse games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. However, its roguelike elements set it apart. You'll see that on show when entering a dungeon – called a Hollow here – and coming across a board that shows various routes to your goal. You may cross a tile that flings you into a skirmish, offers loot, or forms part of a puzzle needed to progress.

We didn't love Zenless Zone Zero when we first tried it last year, though various updates seem to have made the game more promising. Naturally, we don't have long to wait to see how good it will be.

