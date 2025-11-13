Undertale demo is transformed in "faithful" fan-made Game Boy Color demake, and you can play it right now

Undertale fans have partially ported the 2015 indie icon to its natural home, 1998's Game Boy Color.

Undertale has a ton of classic Nintendo in its DNA, the game is clearly inspired by the likes of Earthbound (and to a lesser extent Mario & Luigi, I'd say) and some of developer Toby Fox's earliest works are romhacks for Earthbound (the first version of the iconic boss fight theme Megalovania appeared in one). And while it's perhaps a bit too elaborate to have existed on the SNES or any other classic Nintendo console, that hasn't stopped fans from trying.

Last month saw Deltarune fans release the game's first chapter as a romhack for Earthbound, bringing things full circle, but what if it was possible to bring the Toby Fox realm to even less powerful hardware?

As spotted by Retro Dodo, the Undertale GB project sends the demo for the beloved game back to the 8-bit handheld, with the description saying it "recreates the original's core mechanics, pixel art style, and iconic soundtrack within the limitations of retro hardware." While it's not the full game at the moment, developer Aki hopes to demake the entirety of Undertale.

As seen in the trailer on the game's Itch.io page, it does have to make some changes from the original. For example, the enemy attack screen where you control your little heart as you avoid attacks in a bullet hell-like fashion now takes up the entirety of the screen as opposed to being a window popup, and the game's music has been reworked to fit with the console's soundchip. What's even more impressive is this isn't even the first Toby Fox adjacent Game Boy Color demake, with fans porting Deltarune Chapter 1 earlier this year.

