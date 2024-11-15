The early 2025 game avalanche just got worse: Fallout and Metro-inspired survival game Atomfall is coming in March

November used to be the busy period for games, but now February and March have taken over as some of the most hectic months for new releases and Atomfall comes right at the tail end.

Atomfall, the upcoming survival game that looks a lot like Fallout but English, is now due out March 27, 2025. In February alone we're getting Civilization 7, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Avowed, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Monster Hunter Wilds. March is a bit better, with the Suikoden Remasters and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, but let's be honest, none of us will be through our February backlog by then.

The beginning of the year can be a tough time as most of us spend too much money over the December holiday period and end up needing to save for a bit before splurging on half a dozen new games. This means you'll have to choose which games you want to play carefully, as both time and cash will be in short supply. It's going to be a battle royale, and I'm not talking about Fortnite.

I'm not too sure why this has become the new trend. November made sense. Publishers wanted games available for the holidays so people could buy them as gifts. It's cold, people have time off work, it's the perfect time to stay in and get cozy with a game.

Summer usually brings fewer games out, and again, that makes sense. Everyone is traveling or enjoying the sun outside; who wants to be cooped up in front of electronics blasting you with residual heat? But this late winter/early spring period is a more recent phenomenon, and it confuses and scares me.

If you're undecided on Atomfall, it's a survival action game inspired by the likes of Fallout, Metro, and BioShock . You'll be fighting for survival in post-nuclear apocalypse Britain, so if that's your jam, make sure to save some budget for it.

In the meantime, here are the best games of 2024 so far.