The Blood of Dawnwalker dev says comparisons to The Witcher 3 are inevitable, but it's OK because "we are not compared to a bad game" and "we are making our own kind of beasts"

The Blood of Dawnwalker studio Rebel Wolves was co-founded by The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, so – as is the case with any precocious child distinguishing itself from a family legacy – comparisons are inevitable. But senior quest designer Patryk Fijałkowski tells GamesRadar+ during Gamescom 2025 that it isn't a problem. Audiences will soon see what makes medieval vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker so special.

"We are fine with it," Fijałkowski says about people drawing parallels between Rebel Wolves' dark fantasy and the muddy magic of The Witcher 3. "We understand it, but also we are hoping that it becomes clear that we are making our own kind of beasts."

Fijałkowski also emphasizes that Rebel Wolves isn't competing with CD Projekt Red; they should both succeed.

"It's obvious that there will be those comparisons [to The Witcher 3]," he acknowledges. "Because I can speak as a fan of Witcher – like, I love this game, and I think it's awesome. So, we are not compared to a bad game, and I can tell that we are all rooting for CD Projekt Red, and we can't wait for Witcher 4.

"And, you know, people who created the studio, they have huge experience in the dark fantasy setting. [...] But our hope is that, during these presentations and all the things we are doing, it will become more and more clear that: Yes, there is this heritage, but we are trying to do something unique here with those mechanics, and we have our own identity."

