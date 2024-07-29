Shattered Space isn't even out yet, but Bethesda's next Starfield expansion may already be in the works

As Starfield 's first expansion Shattered Space nears its fall release date, Bethesda may have a follow-up lined up already - and it could be called Starborn.

It's no secret that Shattered Space isn't the end of Starfield - after all, Todd Howard hopes for "annual" Starfield story expansions for "a very long time" from here on out. According to the studio lead, Bethesda was also "planning" its next expansion just last month - and it looks as though the developers may now have a name for it. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office , Bethesda has registered the name "Starborn" for use on unspecified "game software."

The company filed to trademark Starborn on July 12, one month after Howard's reveal regarding "annual" expansions and his statement that "there will be another" after Shattered Space. While it's not yet clear whether Starborn is indeed Starfield's next expansion, the term directly references a secret organization in the RPG - one significant to the main story that leaves various possibilities open for a DLC down the line.

There's no telling what Bethesda's plans are for this mysterious "Starborn" trademark until the devs disclose information publicly. Going by Howard's own words, if Starborn is the next Starfield expansion following Shattered Space, it will likely launch sometime in 2025 - in line with his proposed "annual" schedule. For now, there's plenty of free content to look forward to - the RPG's "first land vehicle" is still in the works, as are other update-related features.

Todd Howard regrets not supporting Fallout 4 and Skyrim for longer, but won't make the mistake with Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield as he hints a "10-year horizon" has already been considered