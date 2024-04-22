Seizing upon Fallout's popularity, New Vegas veterans are luring unsuspecting newcomers to the RPG's most infamous location

Fallout New Vegas veterans are taking advantage of the RPG's revived popularity by baiting newcomers to their deaths in the infamous Quarry Junction.

Just in case you haven't been on the internet recently, the Fallout TV show is good. It's so good, in fact, that it's lead to a revival of the Fallout series at large, prompting thousands upon thousands of brand new players to delve into its various games from over the decades, including Fallout 3 and 4, as well as Obsidian's spin-off Fallout New Vegas.

The latter game features a location that's become infamous in the years since launch: Quarry Junction. In short the mine is overrun by Deathclaws, so it's an utter massacre if you wander into there without being armed to the teeth. Unfortunately, it's often a massacre even if you are armed to the teeth, and the video below is the perfect demonstration of why.

Now imagine running into Mother Deathclaw as a newbie. That's exactly what the veteran players below are hoping to accomplish, as they're beckoning newcomers to head to Quarry Junction as early as possible and claim all the "awesome loot" waiting for them within. They conveniently leave out the Mother Deathclaw and are her children waiting for them, obviously.

Hey, Jordan!You should visit Quarry Junction! There’s some awesome loot there. ☺️☺️ https://t.co/zcY7GtXAjkApril 13, 2024 See more

Hey, Scarlet!You should visit Quarry Junction! There’s some awesome loot there. ☺️☺️ https://t.co/w0ZXpn1sDv pic.twitter.com/cehidjMUq9April 17, 2024 See more

This lot will definitely be losing a lot of Karma for this stunt. I can only hope people genuinely do head to Quarry Junction and discover the nightmarish location for themselves without having the entire Mother Deathclaw reveal spoiled for them - it's one of the greatest jump-scares throughout the series, which is pretty hard to do out in a vast open world.

