PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days

There was a particular moment during my first hour in Assassin's Creed Shadows that brought the open-world to life. As Naoe, I'd spent most of my time early doors running around the landscape to reach various viewpoints dotted around the map. One saw me climb to the top of a tower nestled on a hillside, and when the camera panned around to show off an impressive vista plush with trees and foliage, grey clouds began to form overhead. I was now free to observe the location around me for more points of interest nearby, (before taking a leap of faith into a haybale, as is tradition), but a crack of lightning fixed me to the spot. Heavy rain began to fall, ricocheting off the rooftop and drenching the trees below, and it was as if all my senses were awakened.

As the wind began to pick up in the encroaching storm, I soaked in the view and appreciated the sound of the strong breeze kicking up leaves and rustling through branches. As another crack of lightning peeled through the grey sky above, the subtle vibrations of the haptic feedback on my PS5 DualSense controller emulated the droplets of rain. We've seen a lot of beautiful open-worlds in the Assassin's Creed series over the years, but it was at this moment that I came to the conclusion that Shadows is home to the most visually impressive and dynamic one yet – thanks in part to the weather system and changing seasons which breathe life into the environment.

But with that comes a big caveat: be prepared to have plenty of storage space so you can capture this gorgeous world with the game's photo mode. Because if you're anything like me, you'll be using it a hell of a lot.

Filtered and framed

Assassin's Creed Shadow's screenshot of Naoe looking out over a purple hued sunset sky
In recent years, so many RPGs and big open-world adventures have included a photo mode, and it's one feature I always covet. Ubisoft has let us set up shots since Assassin's Creed Origins, and the world of Assassin's Creed Shadows world marries perfectly with it. There have been so many occasions where I've come across a location that's just begging to be captured, and I relish the opportunity to frame up a photo just so and tweak it with various filters and lighting options.

From taking snaps near a picturesque cherry blossom tree (complete with a sakura-tinted filter) to zooming in on smaller details like a butterfly fluttering through the air, or the details of some armor I've just snagged, this is one world that's not only begging to be explored, but admired, too.

This is helped by the weather systems Shadows introduces to the Anvil engine. I never really thought seasons, along with wind, rainfall, and snow could make such a difference… but it does. The scenery never feels static, with NPCs and flora and fauna reacting to the different weather states and seasonal conditions. The way it can change as you explore – going from sunny to stormy, for example – makes the world feel more alive and realized, and the lighting can often set the scene for the most picturesque screenshots.

Take the weather with you

Assassin's Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe petting a puppy Akita while a cat and some kittens can be seen in the background

The weather, seasons, and lighting don't just make the world feel alive in the aesthetic sense, since they can all impact your approach or introduce different parameters when it comes to sneaking into dangerous areas or enemy territory. On a few occasions, a sudden burst of rain or a storm has actually provided cover for me, or caused an enemy to move to find shelter, which I've used to my advantage.

The seasons and weather bring a whole new layer of strategy to my stealthy approach as Naoe that I've really been enjoying experimenting with so far – from avoiding well lit areas to using the darkness to cloak my presence, and being mindful of the different conditions of the changing climate. I'm already curious to revisit areas I've discovered to see how the seasons might have changed things, or how they might impact my approach when I try to sneak through a guarded area.

Assassin's Creed Shadow's screenshot of a bunny in the snow

Assassin's Creed Shadows is undoubtedly picturesque, and I just know I'll keep on spending a lot of time capturing the landscapes… not to mention all of the very good dogs and cats (I'm happy to report there are many cute critters in the world, too). I've already lost count of how many screenshots I've taken at this point, but I wouldn't want to experience my opening hours with the RPG any other way. From appreciating a storm on top of a tower, to standing in a pretty field as a breeze picks up, I look forward to seeing what other sights this world holds for me.

