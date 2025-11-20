Persona 6 might be MIA, but this new turn-based RPG featuring social systems, 95% positive Steam reviews, and college kids who beat up demons is the next best thing

Persona 6 is nowhere to be found and Atlus is intent on shoving as much Joker down my eyesockets as humanly possible, but indie developers aren't struggling to pick up the slack. In fact, a new Persona-like has just debuted to stellar reviews.

I'm of course talking about Demonschool, one of the indies that was swept up in the Hollow Knight Silksong delay storm, but has finally made it out the other end. You follow a group of college kids who spend their days going to school and forming friendships (or something more?), and their nights beating up demons to save their home from an inevitable apocalypse. Persona, Scooby Doo, or Demonschool? Regardless, it's a winning recipe.

Since its launch just yesterday, Demonschool's already amassed a 'Very Positive' Steam rating based on 95% positive user reviews.