Lanterns codes (October 2026) for XP, chests, and Lantern Coins

Lanterns codes can help you boost your character, unlock more Constructs, and collect bonus Lantern Coins in this superhero-inspired adventure. Whichever ring you choose to bond with, your task is to protect the world from threat, and you can only do that by increasing your loadout, power, and stats.
The great thing about Lanterns is that you can play as part of any of the Lantern Corps included in the Roblox experience, keeping your progress with all of them, switching freely whenever you wish. Since they level up separately, though, XP and items are specific to the ring you currently have activated, so keep this in mind when redeeming the Lanterns codes below, as the rewards will apply only to your current loadout.
Elsewhere, if you want some more general rewards that can be used across all of your Roblox experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Lanterns codes
These are the Lanterns codes you can redeem right now:
As you can see from the list above, most Lanterns codes grant XP, meaning you can level up your character quickly. As I've mentioned above, you can use these codes and this XP boost on any Lantern Corps you want, so if you've already considerably levelled up your favorite ring, you can always choose to try out a new one.
To redeem Lanterns codes, click on the Settings button in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Then, scroll to the bottom of the setting screen to find the codes redemption box, where you can enter any of the codes above, click Redeem, and claim your free rewards.
Expired Lanterns codes
There are no expired codes.
All previously released Lanterns codes are still valid at this time, but there will likely come a time when they expire, so redeem them while you can. If and when they do expire, I'll move them down here so you don't waste your time.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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