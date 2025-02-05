Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's respec mechanic involves drinking so much that you can't remember anything, Disco Elysium style

At the start of Disco Elysium, you wake up from a gnarly hangover with what seems to be drug-induced amnesia. In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you basically have to go through the same thing every time you want to respec your character.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched this week to pretty great reviews, and since the GamesRadar+ guides team has had its hands on the game for a while now, various writers have been sharing amusing details about the game for the past week or two. One of those is the method you use to respec, which stinks of Disco Elysium.

If you want to respec your perks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you have to drink a potion called "Lethean Water," which has a skull on the bottle and is made of several poisons. In the story, it causes you to purge yourself of all of your attributes and rebuild your life from the ground up. "Drink one mouthful and you'll forget all earthly experience," reads its description.

Mechanically, it wipes all of your character's perks and refunds you all of your perk points to build out everything from scratch.

Finally, anatomically, Lethean Water is pretty explicitly an alcoholic drink, with a key ingredient being wormwood, a real-life herb used to make vermouth and absinthe.

Basically, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 makes you drink yourself into a coma in order to respec. It's worth noting that this isn't new to the sequel; Lethean Water was added to the original Kingdom Come some time after launch, but with everyone playing the sequel right now, it seemed a worthy mention.

