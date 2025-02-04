If you liked Red Dead Redemption 2's ultra-realistic horses, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs also used a real horse in the motion capture studio

Prior to the hotly anticipated release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 today, Warhorse Studios dropped a fun CGI trailer showcasing the chaotic highs and lows of protagonist Henry's medieval life – a trailer aiming to be so realistic, it stars an actual horse.

That's right – Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's recent CGI trailer features a real horse. How did Warhorse pull that off? By bringing the horse into the motion capture studio just as the studio did with its human actors. A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the new trailer highlights as much with a black horse covered in mocap gear trotting casually through the studio, a rider similarly geared up sitting atop the mount.

It's so quick, you might miss it – if it wasn't so wildly bizarre to see a horse in mocap gear – and it comes right after a scene featuring another actor "riding" a stationary mount dummy. This isn't the first time developers have used live animals to translate real-life movements to virtual ones more seamlessly, as proven by Rockstar Games' own past mocap work for Red Dead Redemption 2 , but it's just as amusing to see now as ever.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II | Behind The Scenes by Platige - YouTube Watch On

Fans seem to love the idea of a horse in a mocap studio still, too, with comments showing as much. "Bringing an actual horse to mocap a 5-second scene is insane dedication," reads one such reply. Another response sees a fan simply exclaim, "That's an entire horse!" That it is, and as both a devoted horse girl as well as a lover of all things medieval myself, I'd be lying if I said the short clip hasn't impressed me as much as it has others.

If you're just as blown away by the thought of a massive horse fitted in mocap gear, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available to purchase now on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and on PC via Steam so you can experience the ultra-realistic mount mechanics yourself.

