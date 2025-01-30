Gorgeous JRPG homage Clair Obscur sells out its collector's edition months before launch, dev says it didn't think "the demand for our physical editions would be so high"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the stunning turn-based tribute to old-school JRPGs, has already sold out its collector's edition months before its April launch as developer Sandfall Interactive is surprised by the demand for physical copies.

From its star-studded cast to its forgiving (for JRPG standards) 30-hour main story, we've been pretty thoroughly impressed by Clair Obscur since it was revealed last summer at the Xbox Games Showcase, and apparently we aren't the only ones.

Sandfall shared a tweet of appreciation in response to an overwhelming amount of collector's and physical edition orders. "Never could we have imagined that we'd have sold out of our collectors editions so early, nor did we know the demand for our physical editions would be so high," reads the tweet.

January 28, 2025

I'm not naïve enough to think the tide will turn in the slow death of physical media, but stuff like this is nice to see for people like me who still prefer to have games sitting on shelves. Sandfall says it's possible it'll look into its options for restocking sold out editions of Clair Obscur, but says "we can't promise it yet and we hope you understand the limitations with this."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hits PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X on April 24, 2025, and it'll be available day one with Game Pass, as well.

