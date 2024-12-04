Games keep fighting over February 2025: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is now launching a week early, further away from Civilization 7 and Assassin's Creed Shadows

Amidst an exceptionally crowded February 2025 release calendar, the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 release date has been pushed forward a week - further from the launches of Civilization 7 and Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Barring any further release date shifts, February 2025 will see the release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Avowed, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Monster Hunter Wilds, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Civilization 7, and Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered. It's not at all uncommon to see publishers move release dates around to avoid conflicting with other big game launches, and I very strongly suspect that's what's happening with Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 now.

Warhorse Studios has announced that its long-awaited RPG sequel is now releasing on February 4, 2025 - a week earlier than the original February 11 release date, which just happens to be exactly the day Civilization 7 is coming out. Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to launch a few days later on February 14. While Warhorse didn't get into the specifics, it's likely that it simply wants to give Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 a little breathing room before two massive games launch and potentially steal its spotlight.

Big news: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will arrive at your homes on FEBRUARY 4TH 2025!⚔️With the release date pushing one week forward, we have a bunch of more exciting news coming in the following days. Brand new Story trailer drops Tomorrow on December 5. PC and Console… pic.twitter.com/hfBrQZJyjSDecember 4, 2024

Back in October, Yakuza studio Ryu Ga Gotoku moved forward the release date for its Like a Dragon pirate game explicitly so that you can "play the game that comes after it, with peace of mind." Assassin's Creed Shadows, meanwhile, was delayed to February at least partly in response to the reception for Star Wars Outlaws.

Warhorse says there's "a bunch of more exciting news coming in the following days" related to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, including a new story trailer tomorrow as well as PC and console specs in the near future.

