Forgotten Realms designer can't get over the fact that someone out there has a PhD in the D&D setting he created: "You do know I make this all up, you know?"

How much charisma do you think that dissertation needed

Ed Greenwood, creator of the famed D&D setting known as the Forgotten Realms, recently shared that he was both amazed and bewildered by the fact that someone has a PhD in the lore of his fantasy world, which has gone on to feature heavily in both the worlds of tabletop and video games.

"I was told that somebody had a doctorate in Realms lore obtained from an official university," Greenwood shared during a recent appearance on the Slandered Gaming podcast. "And I said, 'Really? And when you impaneled the experts for defending the doctorate, why didn't you phone me?"

