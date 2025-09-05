Final Fantasy-style RPG Lost Soul Aside gets extensive new patch players hope will bring a Cyberpunk 2077 "moment" and melt away some of those Mixed Steam reviews

Lost Soul Aside has taken over 10 years to present players with its often wonky – but not wholly uninteresting – interpretation of a firecracker Final Fantasy world, so it's unsurprisingly been stuck in Mixed Steam reviews territory since it came out last week. But, like the heroes that clearly inspired it, developer Ultizero Games has decided to swoop in with a big patch that has some players hoping the RPG will face a Cyberpunk 2077 transformation.

That game – which came out in 2020 after being announced in 2012 – didn't start earning audiences' goodwill until CD Projekt Red released the rejuvenating update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty DLC in 2023; our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review says the combination helped "right the wrongs of a challenging launch." This is the best-case scenario for Lost Soul Aside.

"They about to have a cyber punk moment," says an enthusiastic reply to Ultizero's new patch notes on Twitter . "I already thought the game was good but it's nice to see devs care and try to improve it more for the people."

But hold on to your anime haircuts and big boy swords – let's not get too excited. Some of the changes Ultizero has rolled out as part of its new update include improved auto-saves, skippable cutscenes, rebalanced boss battles, and visual upgrades, which all sound promising. That said, Lost Soul Aside has still only managed to earn 58% Positive reviews on Steam.

"This was a joke," summarizes one negative review posted after the patch went live. But, hey, it's never too late for a comeback.

New Final Fantasy-style action RPG Lost Soul Aside is "unintentionally one of the funniest games of the year," players declare, which takes the sting of its Mixed Steam reviews away somewhat .