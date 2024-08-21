"Come on, Todd": Xbox boss Phil Spencer was one of the Starfield players begging Todd Howard for a better way to travel - "I'm tired of walking around this planet"

Starfield players have been begging for vehicles since the open-world RPG first launched, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer is no exception. In fact, he was bugging Todd Howard for the feature directly.

In an interview as part of Xbox's Gamescom stream, Spencer said his presence at the event was preventing him from hopping into "my buggy in Starfield. I've been asking Todd for vehicles. 'Come on, Todd, I want vehicles in this game. I'm tired of walking around this planet.' I thought the trailer for that looked really good last night, so I can't wait to drive around planets in Starfield."

The notion of Spencer gently whining "come on, Todd" has very much tickled me, and it seems to have worked - never mind the fact that the entire Starfield community has spent a year doing the same thing. The Rev-8 update hit Starfield as part of a surprise update that dropped during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it immediately inspired players to "go GTA" on a poor, unsuspecting New Atlantis. Hopefully it'll recover before Starfield's Shattered Space DLC launches on September 30.

Elsewhere in his Gamescom interview, Spencer talked about more than just his penchant for annoying Todd Howard. He also noted that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 because "it's a strategy that works for us" and "our franchises are getting stronger," addressing the concerns of long-time Xbox fans about the brand's increasingly multiplatform strategy.

Kid Stuff is by far the best trait in Starfield, even if it did lead to a deeply embarrassing encounter in a nightclub.