Bandai Namco says "there are things I can't reveal at the moment" about a new Tales of game, sending RPG hopefuls wild

A new Tales game might potentially be in the works at Bandai Namco.

Over the last few days, Bandai Namco held a shareholders meeting where company representatives fielded questions from attendees. The Twitter user below claims to have asked if there was a new Tales game in development to coincide with the series' 30th anniversary, which fall next year in June 2025.

As translated by Automaton Media, a Bandai Namco representative apparently responded by saying: "There are things I can’t reveal at the moment, but please look forward to upcoming announcements." As the Twitter user themselves notes, this is very different from the standard "we're considering it," or "please stay tuned" comments from companies regarding things they can't comment on.

This has got Japanese Twitter users pretty excited for a new Tales game, which Bandai obviously didn't confirm in the comment. Regardless, fans are now exclaiming in excitement with posts like, "I'm really looking for to it!" and "Woahhhhhh." Others just want a remake of a previous Tales game, like 2005's Tales of Legendia.

The Tales series has had a pretty weird cadence of releases since 1995. There were a staggering 10 Tales games between 2002 and 2009, but since then there have only been five new ones over the past 14 years, with the most recently obviously being 2021's Tales of Arise. Given this release pattern, and the series' anniversary next year, everyone's very hungry for a new Tales game.

Unfortunately, this all comes after multiple Tales games were pulled from the PlayStation Store earlier this year in March, making older entries in the beloved series even harder to play. Good luck going back and revisiting the golden years of the Tales series in 2024.

