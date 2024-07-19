After lending his skills to mega mod Fallout London, Baldur's Gate 3's Neil Newbon says he wants to do "Bethesda stuff – I love Fallout, man"

Baldur's Gate 3 alum Neil Newbon revealed his eagerness to work with developer Bethesda in a new video with BAFTA, sharing his love for the Fallout series.

"I'd love to work with [God of War developer] Santa Monica. Insomniac, I'd like to work with. I'd love to work with Naughty Dog," Newbon said in the video. "Bethesda stuff — I love Fallout, man. I'd love to do that."

Earlier this year, the Astarion actor announced he was on the voice cast for Fallout London, a huge Fallout 4 conversion mod .

"I love getting involved with productions big and small and will continue to do so in my career," Newbon wrote on X in February . "It’s the project and character I am drawn to, and this one looks sooo fun!"

The mod is set to be, according to independent developer Team Folon 's website, a DLC-sized experiment in taking the all-American Fallout series out of the US and into "the history and aesthetics of London."

"From stuffy parliamentary aristocrats, to a resurrection of the Knights of the Round Table, to an uncompromising cult of revolutionaries," the site continues, "Fallout London [...] puts an unmistakably nuclear spin on the beloved city." Other voice cast members include Final Fantasy XVI actress Anna Demetriou and, apparently, former British Speaker of the House John Bercow.

After several delays, Team Folon now seems prepared to end the mod's five-year development period. The developer suggested in a July 17 interview that Fallout London would be out later this summer, and "if it’s an awful launch then we’ll probably all just go to sleep."

Bethesda, meanwhile, has "nothing to talk about" for Fallout 5, which is approximately a zillion year away from release. But hey, there's always Fallout 76 updates for a potential Newbon appearance.

In the meantime, Newbon says he'd also be interested in revisiting a familiar face.

"I'd love to play Astarion again, somehow. That would be awesome," he told BAFTA. "Like, live action, game, I don't care. Advert for grape juice, I don't know, whatever."